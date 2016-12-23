Clinton Chamber Holds Regular November Meeting

By Celeste Lightner-Greenwalt, FOR THE CLINTON TOPPER

The November meeting of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce was held at Boxcars Pub and Grub. There was no Secretary’s Report offered. The Treasurer’s Report was offered; a motion to approve the report was made by K.Collins, and seconded by Chief Hooker. Motion passed. The balance as of this date is $3,221.47

Under Old Business, the Chamber Facebook page is down due to the fact that it was not attached to a person’s name. Someone is working on getting it going again. The Chamber website no longer exists. The Chamber needs to decide how to proceed. It was suggested to look into getting a college student to work with the Chamber, possibly from U Rock or Blackhawk, or the Chamber may go with Go Daddy or Vista Print or something similar.

The Chamber December Christmas Party took place Dec. 14 at Boxcars. A short meeting was held at 7 p.m., followed by a social hour at 7:30 p.m.

Under New Business, the Chamber will hold a bowling fundraiser tentatively scheduled for March 12 or April 19, 2017. The fundraiser will have 12 teams of five; so get your teams together! Business After 5 will be held April 19, 2017 at Country Pride Meats.

For more information on the Clinton Chamber of Commerce, visit their website on Facebook, or contact one of the Executive Board members, Tim Pogorelski, Carry Logterman and Kathy Collins.