Clinton Historical Society Shares Activity Update

The Clinton Community Historical Society met earlier this month with the following members in attendance: Ron Nortier, Cheryl Aarud, Teresa & Gary Sommers, Karen Oldenburg, Sidley Knutson, Jeanne Oldenburg, Ann Laidig, Joyce Splan, Joyce Jordon and Dorothy Case.

The meeting was called to order by President, Cheryl Aarud at 10 a.m.

A motion to approve November minutes was made by Ron Nortier and seconded by Dorothy Case. Carried.

A motion to approve November Treasurers Report was made by Joyce Splan and seconded by Cheryl Aarud. Carried.

Old business:

Thank you to Ron and Linda Nortier for the hard work on our long-range planning for the next five years. Linda will be presenting the results at the January meeting. Thanks to everyone who baked and donated raffle items and worked at last nights’ Winter Wonderland. It was down about $1,200 from last year, but we had to limit our auction items due to being in a smaller place. The Pie/Meat/Meal Raffle raised $1,695 and the Silent Auction raised $1969. Special thank you to Jim and Connie for donating the pies for the raffle and to Patti Beckes of Studio 215 for lending us her space for our event and to the Clinton Chamber for including us in the event.

Thank you to Paul Lesch for painting the porch on our little library and it is now registered on the Free Little Library Website. Ron Nortier will hang the official sign on the library for us. Work will begin on the Deed of Gift Records on Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. We have signed a contract with Furman Brothers to plow and shovel for amounts over 2”. If less than that, members will sign up to remove the snow. Cheryl will see about getting Kohl’s Cares volunteers for our Breakfast at Applebee’s on April 1, 2017. Reeder’s have serviced both heating units.

New business:

We visited our storage unit and plan to move our old stove into the cobblestone house in the spring with the help of Jason Aaurd. Bob Williams will assemble it when we get it placed. Ron also has a parlor stove from the Leonard Hahn family and he plans to restore it this winter and it can be placed in our front room. Ron Nortier spoke about the National Cobblestone Museum in Childs, NY and will be able to present a 15-minute talk about how cobblestones were constructed and the history of them. Dorothy Case talked about the idea of having a “tinker” type of reuse/recycle program at some point to fix and repair broken items for repurpose and reuse. Possibly when carriage house is restored.

A motion to adjourn at 10:50 a.m. came from Dorothy Case with a second from Teresa. Carried.

The next meeting will be Jan. 7 at 10 a.m.

Raffle prize winners were:

Pie a Month – Dan Carlson of Shopiere

County Pride Meat Package – John Blazier of Beloit

Gift Card from Copper Falls – Karen Peck of Darien

Upcoming events

Membership meeting – Jan. 7

Work Day – Jan. 11, 10 a.m. to noon

Membership meeting – Feb. 4

Membership meeting – March 4

Applebee’s Pancake Breakfast – April 1

Membership meeting – April 1

Submitted by Joyce Splan, CCHS Secretary