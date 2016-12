By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent

Brodhead graduate Kylie Moe played in the Puerto Rico Clasico with the UW-Oshkosh Titans last week.

The Titans went 1-1, dropping a thriller to DePauw University (Ind.), 60-56, and cruising to a 65-41 win over John Carroll University (Ohio). UW-Oshkosh reserves made major contributions with 35 points. Moe played as one of those reserves.

