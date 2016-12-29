Brodhead library changes children’s holiday book policy

By Dan Moeller, Correspondent

The Brodhead Public Library will now allow patrons to check out children’s holiday books for four weeks instead of two.

Library director Angela Noel asked the board for guidance on that change at its meeting last week. The library has been limiting the checkout period for children’s holiday books to two weeks in order to make sure there is a good supply of them during a particular holiday such as Christmas. However, the staff no longer feels there would be a problem in having enough books available, Noel said, thus the change. The four-week period is the same as what the library allows for other children’s books.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….