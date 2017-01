By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent

The Brodhead-Juda wrestling squad clipped Waupun 42-34 behind a late comeback propelled by the lightweights in an exciting dual matchup at the Evansville Duals last Friday.

The Cardinals opened the meet with two Waupun forfeits in the 145-pound weight class and 152-pound weight division to go up 12-0.

