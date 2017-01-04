Cards drop back-and-forth matchup with Cuba City

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent

The Cuba City Cubans used a second-half surge to beat the Brodhead Cardinals (2-5 overall, 1-3 Rock Valley) 47-44 in the Cuba City Classic last Tuesday.

In the opening seven minutes, Brodhead and Cuba City exchanged baskets. Junior Justice Tway, who had a big game, converted inside to give Brodhead a 4-2 advantage. Junior Brekan Day hung in the air and converted a floater in the middle of the lane to put the Cardinals up 6-5.

