Lady Cardinals lose to Lady Cats after 29 turnovers

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals (2-6 overall, 1-4 Rock Valley) let one slip away against the River Ridge-Scales Mound Wildcats in their opener in the Cuba City Classic last Tuesday. Brodhead dropped a 45-41 decision in overtime.

The Wildcats ran a patient offense that forced the Cardinals to play solid defense for an extended time. River Ridge-Scales Mound jumped out to a 6-2 lead. Liana Haas converted a put back on a fourth-chance opportunity, and Reese Miller also scored on a put back on a third scoring chance.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….