Brodhead police hosting dodgeball tournament

The Brodhead Police Association is hosting their third annual dodge-ball tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18, starting at 10a.m. at the Brodhead Middle School.

The cost is $20 per person with teams of 6-10 players each. Players must be 15 years of age or older (players under 18 must have a signed parental consent form the day of the tournament).

The registration deadline is Feb. 3 to guarantee team shirts, but registrations will be accepted through Feb. 17. Please note that no shirts will be ordered from team registrations received after Feb. 3.

To get your team packet (this includes the parental consent form), email brodheadpa@gmail.com.

Spectators are welcomed to attend for a small cash donation.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Brodhead Police Department K9 Fund.