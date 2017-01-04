Homer L. Lindsey, Jr., 93, of Baraboo, Wis., formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Meadow Lane Assisted Living, Baraboo. He was born on July 7, 1923, in Lake Forest, Ill., the son of Homer and Isabelle (Reynolds) Lindsey, Sr. He married Edna E. Kjesbo in 1947 and later moved to their farm east of Brodhead in 1954. She passed away on April 11, 2007.

Homer attended Bethany Lutheran Church, Brodhead. He had worked as a machinist at Beloit Corp. for 33 years, and he also farmed. He served in the Army Air Corp during WWII.

Homer and his wife enjoyed traveling and spent 13 years in Arizona during the winter months. Homer enjoyed gardening, hunting, and watching the Packers. He was a great fan of the former coach, Vince Lombardi.

For several years, Homer cared for his wife when her health became impaired.

He is survived by his children, Karen A. Lindsey, Huntley, Ill.; Patricia L. (Terry) Gardner, Independence, Iowa; Debra E., (William) Johnsen, Baraboo;and William A. (Penny) Lindsey, Roscoe, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Deanne Hicok, Travis Taylor, Ryan, Adam, and Ben Lindsey, and Michael and Lindsey Johnsen; and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, son, Michael Lindsey, two sisters, and a brother.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 31, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead, with Rev. David Frey officiating. Burial wasin West Luther Valley Cemetery in rural Brodhead with military rites. Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, Brodhead.

Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank Meadow Lane Assisted Living of Baraboo for their excellent care of Homer.