Elementary holds send-off for Makenna Schooff

By Becky Malkow, Correspondent –

A send-off pep rally was held for Makenna Schooff at Albrecht Elementary school Wednesday, Jan. 25. Makenna is a fourth-grader in Mrs. Rear’s class.

Makenna won the local Punt, Pass, and Kick competition in Brodhead. The win qualified her for the sectional competition in Middleton, which she also won. Makenna then earned the right to compete at Lambeau Field, where she also took first place.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story…