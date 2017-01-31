Nominations open for youth seats on city council

The Brodhead Youth in Government program is currently seeking nominations for youth to apply for four youth seats on the City of Brodhead’s council. Eligible youth must be in 9th, 10th, or 11th grade in the spring of 2017 and either be a resident of the City of Brodhead or be part of the Brodhead School District.

“We are hoping to increase student awareness and interest in government with our Youth in Government program,” Eric Ebensperger, history teacher at Brodhead High School, said. “This program will allow students the opportunity of being involved in the actual decision-making process at the local level. We hope to encourage students to become active citizens who care about national, state, and local affairs.”

