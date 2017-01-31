Brodhead School District releases mid-year update on 2016-2017 goals

By Lenny Lueck, Superintendent –

At the beginning of every new school year, the Brodhead School Board identifies goals that they would like to accomplish for that school year. This year, the Board identified three goals.

The first goal was to continue to implement the five-year Strategic Plan. Three years ago, the School District developed a five-year Strategic Plan. By the end of the 2015-16 school year, about 65% of the Plan had been completed or was in progress. The five areas that this Plan addressed were Buildings and Grounds, Curriculum, Finance, School Safety, and Technology.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….