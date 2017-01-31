Brodhead library board approves new budget

By Dan Moeller, Correspondent –

The Brodhead library board approved the library’s 2017 budget last week that shows a 2.99 increase over this past year.

The budget of $279,300 compares to the $271,185 approved last year. The majority of funds will go for wages and salaries of about $143,500. Other benefits will add about $37,000 to that total. The library has budgeted $24,600 for books and materials, up 2.5 percent from last year.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….