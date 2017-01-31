Loretta M. Wolfe, 90, of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital, Monroe, Wis. She was born on Dec. 19, 1926, in Beloit, Wis., the daughter of Dell and Sara (Rylett) Kline. She married A. “Duane” Wolfe on Sept. 21, 1943, in Rockford, Ill. He passed away on June 14, 2015.

Loretta was a waitress in several of the local restaurants and was an in-home caregiver in the Brodhead area. She loved flower gardening, crocheting, reading, and especially her family.

She is survived by her children, Don (Carol) Wolfe, Albany, Wis., Larry (Sue) Wolfe, JoAnne Osbaugh, Christy (Steve) Foslin, all of Brodhead; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter, Janice Fosnow, two grandchildren, Jess and Cherrel Lea Osbaugh, four brothers, and four sisters.

Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead, with Pastor Peder Johanson officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Visitation was held from 10:30 a.m. on Friday until the time of services at the funeral home.

