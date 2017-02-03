 

Clinton students participate in Health Career Exploration Day event

South Central WI AHEC and SSM bmi Health Careers Exploration Day events in Janesville throughout No-vember and December 2016. Clinton students Nadia Arteaga, Allie Carter, Natalee Lynd, Dylan Mueller, Brayden Cooper, Zach Krause, Becky Folyer, are shown here with teacher: Cindy Gander and AHEC Health Career Educator: Shayna Somers

South Central WI AHEC and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville hosted a series of Health Careers Exploration Day events in Janesville throughout November and December 2016.
The event provided many opportunities for 54 rural high school students to gain a better understanding of a career in health care in their own community. Students toured many departments on the SSM Health Janesville Medical Campus, including: Pharmacy, Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Radiation Oncology, Laboratory, Medical Imaging, Emergency Department, Sleep Center, Family Birth Center, Surgical Department, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and the Intensive Care Unit.
