Delores “Dee” I. Larson, 83, of New Lisbon, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston. She was born on Aug.10, 1933 to Nels and Idabelle (Atkinson) Jensen in Sparta, Wis.

On Oct. 18, 1957, Dee was united in marriage to Loyal Larson in Dixon, Ill. Together Dee and Loyal raised their family in the Clinton area for 41 years, after Loyal’s retirement they relocated to the Township of Germantown. Dee spent most of her days as a homemaker, along with raising a family, she enjoyed the many hours spent gardening and canning.

One summer she canned over 900 quarts of tomatoes, 800 quarts of green beans, and made pickles, she loved picking blueberries and asparagus with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She had a magnetic personality and was a loving mother to everyone. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, especially Louis L’Amour books and also reading books to her grandkids. She also enjoyed fishing, camping around the state of Wisconsin, motorcycle rides out west, visiting spots she had read about in her books, and going to rummage sales.

In the quiet times she enjoyed watching her birds. Dee took great pride in raising her family and enjoyed passing on her knowledge and the things she had learn to her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Loyal of New Lisbon, her children, Deb Crary of Edgerton, Wis., Vicki (Douglas) Orton of Cottage Grove, Barb (Karl) Kleifgen of Lyndon Station, Vonnie Larson of Janesville, Deanna (Keene) Nutter of Clinton, Ron (Kim) Larson of New Town, Mo., Rose (Mark) Johnson of Beloit, 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, a nephew Todd (Diane) Jensen of Green Bay, brothers and sisters, Marvin (Joyce) Jensen of Norwalk, Beatrice Streeter of Beloit, Junior (Nancy) Jensen of Camp Douglas, Marlea (Vic) Evans of Camp Douglas and Dennis Jensen of Tomah, a sister-in-law, Joyce Jensen of Norwalk, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son Brad, brothers, Norman (Bernice), Arnold (Mildred), Kermit (Tootie), Ray (Lillian), Carl (Regis), Sisters , Agnes (Lawrence)Webster, Genevieve Jensen, Mary (Harvey) Gnewikow, Janice (Tim) Mahany and Ruth (George “Tuff “) Herth, and Marvin Jensen.

A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 11 a.m. at the Mauston United Methodist Church, 420 Suszycki Dr,, Mauston. Pastor Wendel Williams officiated. Relatives and friends were invited for a time of visitation on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m. at Turtleville Cemetery, 3836 East Creek Road, Beloit, Wis. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com