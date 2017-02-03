Gladys Olson, 95, a resident of Cedar Crest in Janesville, Wis. passed away Jan. 22, 2017. She was born to the late James and Hanna Rees in Lily Lake, Ill. She graduated from St. Charles High School and Northern Illinois University. She was united in marriage to Virgil Olson, Waterman, Ill. in 1945.

During her professional ca-reer Gladys taught in Water-man, Ill. After relocating the family to Wisconsin, she developed the initial food service program for the Clinton Consolidated School District and taught at Clinton High School. She completed her master’s degree at UW-Madison.

As a division chairperson at Blackhawk Technical Col-lege she was instrumental in developing the home health care program.

She was a member of Cargill Methodist Church, Wisconsin Retired Educators’ Association, and Janesville Area Retired Educators’ Association. She established the Gladys Olson Legacy Fund to support WREA Challenge Awards that recognize schools for innovation in education.

She is survived by her child-ren; Neil (Carla) Olson, Mil-ton, Wis.; Nancy LaVoy, Aurora, Ill.; Natalie Hoskens, DePere,Wis.; Nevin (Jesse Kaysen) Olson, Madison, Wis.; grandchildren; Michael (Christy) Hoskens, DePere, Wis.; Brian (Hanna) Hoskens, DePere, Wis.; Kel-sey (Luke) Berg, Madison, Wis.; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Samuel Berg, and Carmen Hoskens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil, sisters, Marie Gershman, Anna Mae Askeland, and brothers William and David Rees.

Her memorial service will be held at Cedar Crest Chapel Saturday, Feb. 4 with visita-tion at 11 a.m., followed by the service at noon. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choice. Henke-Clarson Fu-neral & Cremation Service is assisting the family. (608) 741-1713.