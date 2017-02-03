COLLEEN VANDER KOOI, 63

Colleen (McCawley) Vander Kooi, 63, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville after a short battle with cancer. She was born April 27, 1953 to the late William and Georgina (Thompson) McCawley in Beloit.

Colleen graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, class of 1971. She married David L. Vander Kooi on June 9, 1971 in Rockford and lived in Clinton, Wis., where she raised her family and worked for 45 years.

Colleen was employed as a waitress at the Sun Down Restaurant in Clinton for many years and enjoyed meeting and socializing with the customers. She had a great love for animals and people alike, and she was kind to everyone she met. Colleen loved holiday family gatherings, enjoyed cooking for the holidays and watching Christmas movies, listening to festive music and never forgot a birthday.

She also enjoyed working in her yard and maintaining her beautiful flower garden. Colleen will be remembered for her great sense of humor and joke telling abilities.

She is survived by her husband, David Vander Kooi, her two sons, Michael (Melissa) Vander Kooi and their two children, Justin & Sarah and Matthew (Melissa) Vander Kooi and their two children, David & Olivia. She is further survived by her brother, William (Frank) McCawley, her two sisters, Maureen (David Bailey) McCawley and Lorraine (Maurice) Kehoe and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, George and Robert.

The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Agrace Hospice for the wonderful care Colleen received during her stay at the hospice facility in Janesville.

Colleen’s Funeral Service was at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at Emmauel Reformed Church, 319 East St., Clinton, with Rev. Clyde Rensink officiating. Friends were relieved on Monday in the Brian G. Mark Funeral Home 504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton from 5 to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday at Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.

