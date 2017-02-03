4th Annual Vintage Shop Hop scheduled – Small business is excited

Shoppers will converge on northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin for the 4th Annual Vintage Shop Hop on Friday and Saturday, March 3 & 4, 2017. Over 300 locally owned vintage shops, antique malls, boutiques, occasional and pop-up shops, barn sales and res-taurants in two states are rolling out the red carpet for customers with discounts, giveaways, raffle drawings, demos, ideas on re-purposing old items, and more.

The shop hop is a self-guided road trip for vintage and antique lovers in the region. “The idea was simply to give the shopper a reason to call their friends and spend the day shopping for vintage decor in their own backyard,” says event organizer Ann Campos.

“I wanted to make it easy for them to hop from shop to shop while supporting small business at the same time,” she said. She describes the event as a road trip on steroids and goes on to say that the hardest part for shoppers is deciding on which area to travel to for their road trip fun.

In its fourth year, the Vintage Shop Hop has grown from 180 shops the first year to

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story