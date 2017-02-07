Wrestlers finish fifth in conference meet

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead-Juda wrestling squad had several strong performances at the Rock Valley conference meet. The Cardinals captured fifth with 242 team points last Saturday.

“As a team, I thought we had a pretty good day in the conference tournament,” coach Bill Davis said. “We started out wrestling a little slow but picked it up as the day went on. We finished at least to the seeds that we had or better.”

