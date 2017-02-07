Soup Bowl Dinner coming soon

Sand Burr Restaurant providing tasty soup recipes for Senior project

Mark your calendars and be sure to come hungry to the Brodhead High School on Monday, Feb. 20, from 4:30 to 6:30p.m., for the fifth annual Soup Bowl Dinner.

Dinner includes your choice of homemade soups, choice of a side salad, and dessert. Plan on selecting from a menu of over 10 different soups, such as broccoli mac & cheese, French onion, chicken spinach gnocchi, beef barley, chicken and rice, creamy potato, garden vegetable, and more.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….