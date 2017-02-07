Kobussen to recognize School Bus Driver Appreciation Week

By Siara Schwartzlow, Editor –

School Bus Driver Appreciation on Week is Feb. 13 through 17, and Kobussen Buses would like to extend an invitation to the community to join in the celebration.

According to a press release, School Bus Driver Appreciation week “is highlighted each year to recognize the commitment to safety excellence of over 15,000 Wisconsin school bus drivers, who drive over 82 million miles each year and transport over 600,000 students on any given school day.”

