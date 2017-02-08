Knights of Columbus announce Charity Raffle

The Wisconsin State Council Knights of Columbus Annual Charity Raffle is under way. Proceeds from this raffle are used for the charitable efforts of Knights both statewide and locally, providing grants for fire, medical, natural disaster and other financial hardship relief. Locally, in Beloit and Clinton, we use a portion of these funds each year to purchase needed new warm winter coats for children from the area. This past year we also assisted several families with medical expenses. First prize is $50,000. Second prize is a 2017 FLHXS Harley Street Glide or $25,000. There are 28 additional cash prizes. Tickets are only $5.00 each and are on sale now through April 23rd. Tickets are available from any Knights of Columbus member or by contacting Fr. Bill Connell at St. Stephen Church or by calling Roy Nelson at 365-7919.