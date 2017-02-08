Phillip E. Brown, 74

Phillip “Phil” Brown, 74, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. He was born July 25, 1942 to the late Ernest and Laura (Wheeler) Brown in Beloit.

Phil graduated from Clinton High School, class of 1960 and worked for Admiral before entering the service. He enlisted into the U. S. Air Force on March 26, 1962 and served his Country until his honorable discharge on March 25, 1966.

He married Marie E. Gehrke on May 2, 1964 and they enjoyed 52 years together. Phil and Marie were long-time Clinton residents. Together they were members of the Reservoir Church in Clinton.

He was employed at Warner Electric as a truck driver for 33 ½ years until his retirement in 1999. Phil was a member of the Clinton American Legion Post 440, serving as Commander for 19 years and as finance officer for many years.

He was also a member of the Clinton Senior Center; he served on the Clinton Village Board and also served as Bowling Secretary for 14 years for the Clinton Bowling League. Phil enjoyed working in his vegetable garden as well as playing cards, especially euchre. Phil and Marie thoroughly enjoyed the many train trips they shared together throughout the Midwest. He will be re-membered as a regular Cougar Lanes bowler and a member of the Walworth /Rock County Bowling Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Brown; his daughter, Marcia (Shad) Wentland and their son, Eric Billing-ton; his two brothers, Ronald (Linda) Brown and David (Philomena) Brown and his very special friends, Carol Pastorius, Allen Weiland and Patsy Ann Cox & family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Mellissa Brown.

Phil’s Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Brian G. Mark Fu-neral Home, 504 Mil-waukee Road, Clinton, with Larry Turner officiating.

Friends were received on Tuesday in the Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday in the Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Full Military Burial Rites will follow the service in the funeral home parking lot.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being es-tablished in his name to benefit Clinton American Legion Post 440. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.

