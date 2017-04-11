Cardinals beat Darlington and Dodgeville in tournament play

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead-Juda (4-1 overall, 2-0 Rock Valley) baseball team picked up a pair of wins at the Darlington Baseball Tournament last Saturday. The Cardinals beat host Darlington 6-4 in game one and Dodgeville 12-2 in game two.

Brodhead-Juda struck first with a single run in the top of the first. Senior Blake Burns sparked the offense with a lead off single into centerfield, and senior Skylar Stuckey followed with a base-on-balls. Later in the inning, senior Tyler Hoesly plated Burns with an RBI base hit into right field.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….