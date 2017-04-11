Brodhead-Juda comes out on top in triangular meet

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead-Juda track and field teams had a number of strong performances in the triangular meet last Thursday. The girls’ squad beat Beloit Turner 96-50 and also beat Clinton 88-58. The boys’ team also picked up a pair of Rock Valley South wins, beating Beloit Turner 99-47 and Clinton 81-65.

Sophomore Rhianna Teubert’s strong start to the 2017 season continued with a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 17.31 seconds. Senior Ciara Roberts earned sixth with a time of 19.34 seconds.

