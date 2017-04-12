Police hosting bowling tournament

The Brodhead Police Association is hosting the K9 Dog Bowl nine-pin bowling tournament on Saturday, April 22. There will be two different times available.

Family bowling will take place starting at 9a.m.until 1 p.m. The cost for a family is $35 for one to two adults and up to two children; additional children are just $5 each. Registration for the family event starts at 8 a.m.

Singles/adult teams will start at 1p.m. and will go until 4p.m.; the charge for adults is $25 per person. Registration for singles/adults will start at noon.

