Cardinals pull a 6-4 win over Argyle

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

Behind an outstanding effort by Almonzo Friedly out of the bullpen and a relentless offensive attack, Brodhead-Juda (5-2 overall, 2-0 Rock Valley) beat Argyle 6-4 in a non-conference matchup last Friday.

The Cardinals drew first blood, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. Senior leadoff hitter Blake Burns ripped a base hit into centerfield and swiped second to open the frame. Senior Matt Schmitt advanced Burns to third on a fly out to right field. Senior Layne Millard drilled a loud RBI double to left field.

