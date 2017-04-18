Cardinals burst past East Troy

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals (2-1 overall, 2-0 Rock Valley) used an offensive explosion en route to an 11-3 Rock Valley crossover victory over East Troy.

The Cardinals came out sizzling, scoring four runs in the top of the first. Senior leadoff hitter Blake Burns sparked the offense with a base hit into centerfield. Senior Skylar Stuckey followed with a base-on-balls. Senior Layne Millard plated Burns with an RBI single to center to give the Cardinals a quick 1-0 lead.

The hit barrage continued as senior Tyler Hoesly laced an RBI base hit into centerfield. Two batters later, senior Alex Nipple put the Cardinals up 3-0 with an RBI fielder’s choice to shortstop with runners on the corners. Moments later, senior Austin Diffenderfer capped the blitz with an RBI base hit into left field to extend the lead to 4-0.

