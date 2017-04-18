Stoughton Trailers purchases additional land in Brodhead

STI Holdings, Inc., and its operating subsidiary, Stoughton Trailers, LLC, a global leader in transportation equipment, are pleased to announce the purchase of land in the City of Brodhead.

Stoughton Trailers has purchased approximately 17 acres of vacant real estate in the City of Brodhead. The land is situated directly across the street from the Stoughton Trailers Brodhead manufacturing plant at 302 23rd Street.

“The Stoughton Trailers Brodhead manufacturing facility is a critical component of our manufacturing footprint,” said Stoughton Trailers President and CEO Bob Wahlin. “This acquisition will help strengthen our manufacturing operations, and it also demonstrates our commitment to the City of Brodhead. We are grateful for the support of Mayor Doug Pinnow, the Brodhead City Council, and Mike Johnson, Executive Director of Green County Development Corporation, for their assistance in making this acquisition a reality. We are proud to be a member of the Brodhead business community, and this acquisition will certainly help us solidify and grow our operations there.”

