Phillip D. Hafen, 65, died on April 14, 2017, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Phil was the son of the late Harold Hafen and the late Catherine Keyes. He graduated from Brodhead High School in Wisconsin and joined the Navy soon after. After a tour in Vietnam, he was stationed in Milwaukee as a US Navy recruiter, where he met his wife of 38 years.

Phillip retired from the Navy as a Chief Gunners Mate from his last duty station in Fayetteville, Ark., where he was the Command Chief of the Naval Reserve Center. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Navy never left him, as friends and family will attest.

Phil was a selfless, hard-working man who would do anything for his family.

Phil retired last fall from his second career as a Postal Mail Carrier with the US Post Office in Springdale, Ark.

Mr. Hafen is survived by his wife, Clara RyskeyHafen, his daughter, Brooks (Matt) Robinson, and his son, Freemon (Kelli) Hafen. He is also survived by his step-mother, Mary Hafen, his sisters: Janelle (Brad) McDermott, Tammy (Mike) Clark, Joan (Randy) Jenson, and Jean Day, along with his brothers: Ted Keyes, Everett Fowler, and Edwin Hafen, and his mother in law, Dorothy Ryskey of Fayetteville. He also leaves behind three grandchildren who he adored: Wyatt Hafen, Rylee Hafen, and Ashlyn Robinson. He will be greatly missed by his faithful dog, George.

Visitation was on Tuesday, April 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville, Ark.

A funeral service will be held today, Wednesday, April 19, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fayetteville. Phillip will be interned with Military Honors at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark., at noon on Wednesday.

