Frances M. Deremo, 80, of Brodhead, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, April 10, 2017. She was born on Aug. 31, 1936, in Door County, Wis., the daughter of Lawrence and Esther (Stabler) Langoehr. She married Glen O. Deremo on Sept. 19, 1952, in Door County.

Frances babysat for many years and liked all kids. She also enjoyed watching soap operas and traveling with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Glen; 11 children, Debra (Ken) Nyborg, Glenda (Rodney) Benton, Sheri (Ken) Bennett, Penni (Al) Bruce, Lance (Cindy), Keith (Mary), Jay (Meri), Bret, Lee (Mike Lamb), Joel, and Andy Deremo; 19 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Herman, Carl, Alfred, Albert; a sister, Alfreida; and a grandson, Brad.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead with Pastor Krystal Goodger officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the funeral home.

