NATHAN SACKER

Nathan “Nate” Sacker, 82, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017, while at Ridgecrest Nursing Facility, Deland, Fl. He was born on Oct. 1, 1934, in Monroe, Wis., the son of Edward and Frieda (Pehl) Sacker.

Nathan was a 1954 graduate of South Wayne High School and served in the U.S. Army for two years, discharged in November 1956. He and Shirley Krupke were united in marriage on June 23, 1957. He lived and worked in the South Wayne-Brodhead-Monroe area until retiring from the City of Brodhead in 1996. He loved gardening, bowling, the Packers, and camping at Snuffy’s Campsite in Sauk City, Wis.

Nathan is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley; four children, Larry (Sherri) Sacker, Ft. Wayne, Ind., Sue (Tom) Barnes, Glenwood Springs, Colo., Peggy (Jeff) Burandt, Janesville, Wis., Becky (Tim) Hawkins, Brush Prairie, Wash.; two sisters, Betty Alston and Caroline Ontjes; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Dorothea Meier; two sisters-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead, Wis., with Pastors Jon and Jean Bartlett officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.