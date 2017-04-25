Gerald W. Johnson, 90, of Brodhead, died Friday, April 21, 2017, at Mercy Hospital. He was born on Aug. 18, 1926, in Beloit, the son of Delbert and Mabel Johnson. He married Marlene K. Kluttermann on Aug. 21, 1999, in Brodhead.

He worked at Fairbanks and Morse in Beloit for over 40 years.

Gerald enjoyed collecting beer advertising and bear sculptures, his 1987 Chevy pickup truck, and going to car and tractor shows.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene of Brodhead; a son, Gerald “Rick” (Flora) Johnson of Adams Friendship, Wis; four step-children: Martin (Marie) Roeben of Valley Springs, Calif., Mark (Lynn) Roeben of Fort Wayne, Ind., Colleen (Jeff) Bronkhorst of Waterloo, Wis., and Tim Roeben of Evansville; many grandchildren and step-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Renwich Johnson; sister, Fern Jacobs; and brothers, Howard and Ronald Johnson.

Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, April, 27, at Everson Funeral Home, Brodhead, with Rev. Martin Roeben officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. A visitation will be held Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.