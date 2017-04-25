Brodhead graduate Britta Cholke receives Life Saving Medal

On Oct. 15, 2016, Trooper Britta (Foesch) Cholke began responding to what she believed to be a single-vehicle crash scene. The call quickly evolved into a road rage, homicide incident.

Trooper Cholke heroically and with personal bravery rendered aid and assistance to the driver, who suffered a gunshot wound. She applied a tourniquet to his arm, allowing him to survive the harrowing ordeal.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….