Brodhead Community Gardens holding second meeting

We are ready to start a new growing season at the Brodhead Community Gardens. Those who have rented garden plots in the past are invited to our second meeting on Saturday, April 29, at 9 a.m. at the Brodhead Public Library. This meeting is for gardeners who rented plots last year.

Please make every effort to attend this meeting. We will be making plans for the year and allowing members to reserve their spots for the coming year. We are also making some changes regarding fees and garden usage.

