Lady Cardinals lose to Edgerton

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals (1-3 overall, 0-2 Rock Valley) fell to the Edgerton Crimson Tide 8-0 in a Rock Valley crossover matchup last Monday.

Edgerton scored two runs in the top of the second to go up 3-0. Molly Reilly swung and missed for strike three but reached first when junior Azzy Steiner’s throw was high and wide to first. Sarah McCue then hit a grounder to second that junior Caitlin Novy couldn’t field cleanly. The Cardinals committed five costly errors in the contest. Lindsey Lucas hammered an opposite-field, two-run single to put Edgerton up 3-0. On the play, Lucas was cut down at second for the second out of the inning.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….