Track team dominates Parkview

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead-Juda track and field teams knocked off Parkview in a Rock Valley South dual meet last Tuesday. The boys’ squad beat the Vikings 95-51, and the girls’ team won 89-57.

In the boys’ 100-meter dash, senior Jack Speckman earned second with a time of 11.5 seconds in a photo finish. Freshman Johann Gedhardt secured fourth at 11.9 seconds, and freshman Dalton Naramore placed sixth in a time of 12.7 seconds.

