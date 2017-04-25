Cardinals win one, lose one in doubleheader

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals (7-4 overall, 4-2 Rock Valley) split a doubleheader with Palmyra-Eagle last Saturday at UW-Whitewater’s Prucha Field at Miller Stadium. The Panthers took game one 6-1, but the Cardinals came back with an 8-0 victory in game two.

Brodhead-Juda mounted a scoring threat in the bottom of the second. Senior Tyler Hoesly hit a chopper to second that was misplayed, allowing Hoesly to reach second. Senior Tyler Flannery then laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt, advancing Hoesly to third.

