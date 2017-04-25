Little Prairie Family Daycare celebrating Week of the Young Child

The Week of the Young Child is an annual celebration hosted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), celebrating early learning, young children, their teachers, and their families. This is the time to recognize that the early years are the learning years.

For the week of the Young Child, Little Prairie Family Daycare will have the children’s art displayed at the Bank of Brodhead. This week will be celebrated with a new theme each day.

