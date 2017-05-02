Cardinals come back to defeat Clinton

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals (9-4 overall, 6-2 Rock Valley) overcame a three-run deficit as they beat the Clinton Cougars 6-4 in a Rock Valley South matchup last Tuesday.

The Cardinals generated a two-out rally but came up empty in the bottom of the first. Senior Layne Millard drew a walk, and senior Tyler Hoesly laced a double to put runners on second and third with two outs. Clinton starter Robert Billington struck out senior Tyler Flannery looking to escape the jam.

