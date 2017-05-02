Lady Cardinals beat Cougars

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals won their second straight game in dramatic fashion. They beat the Clinton Cougars in extra innings 4-3 in a Rock Valley South matchup last Tuesday.

The Cougars grabbed the quick lead in the top of the first. Brodhead snatched the lead in the bottom of the third. Junior McKayla Hayes worked a leadoff base-on-balls to set up the scoring threat.

Later in the inning, junior Azzy Steiner delivered a clutch, two-out RBI double to put the Cardinals up 2-1. The Cougars answered right back with a run in the top of the fourth to tie the game at two.

In a seesaw affair, Brodhead regained a 3-2 lead in the bottom half. Senior Ali Rosheisen ripped a base hit and swiped second to open the frame. Senior Michelle Loeffelholz plated Rosheisen with an RBI fielder’s choice to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.

Clinton tied the game in the top of the fifth. The Cardinals had a costly error to open the frame. Two batters later, three-hole hitter Emili Bell came up big with an RBI single.