Lady Cardinals split doubleheader

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Palmyra-Eagle Panthers last Saturday. The Panthers took game one 5-2, but the Cardinals bounced back with a 4-3 win in game two.

Palmyra-Eagle wasted no time jumping on the Cardinals and scored three runs in the top of the first. Lead off hitter Lauren Stefanczyk put down a well-placed bunt for a base hit and swiped second to open the frame. Brodhead starter junior Azzy Steiner then hit Blair Webber to put runners on first and second. Steiner uncorked two wild pitches to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead three batters into the game.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….