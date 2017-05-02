GARY JOHNSON

Gary Allen Johnson passed away on April 25, 2017, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis., surrounded by family.

Gary was born on July 9, 1947, the son of Glenville and Shirley (Demrow) Johnson. He graduated from Orfordville Parkview High School and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Gary married Patricia Stanhope on Dec. 14, 1984, in Portage, Wis. He worked as an ironworker for 35 years and remained an honorary member of Ironworkers Local 383 throughout his retirement. He was a past member of the Orfordville American Legion Post 209 and a present member the Pardeeville American Legion Post. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Portage.

Gary’s hobbies were gardening, fishing, and hunting, but he mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Gary was always busy and would lend a hand to anyone who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Patty; two sons, Waylon (Sarah) Johnson and Cody Johnson; five grandchildren, Landon, Ayla, Macy, Desiree, and Colin Johnson; mother, Shirley Johnson; six siblings, Sheryl Stackhouse, Glenville Jr. (Gerry), Sindy (David) Weis, Glenda (Kevin) Mullen, Connie Johnson, Mary (Steve) Klund; mother-in-law, Doris Stanhope; brothers-in-law, Chuck (Anita) and Mark Stanhope; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenville Johnson, Sr. and father-in-law, Dale Stanhope.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2017, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Portage with Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Burial was at 3 p.m. at Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery in Orfordville, where military honors were provided by the Orfordville Legion Post 209. Visitation was at the church on Sunday, April 30, 2017, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Monday, May 1, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.

PflanzManteyMendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in Portage is assisting the family.