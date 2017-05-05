Nominations open for Rock County Hall of Fame

Rock County Board Chair Russ Podzilni announced that nominations are still being received for the Rock County Hall of Honor.

In 1982 Rock County opened and dedicated the new James L. Wells Cultural Center at the University of Wisconsin – Rock County. At that time a Rock County Hall of Honor was established to recognize Rock County people, past and present, who have made significant contributions to the county and its people. Inductees have included a number of distinguished Rock County citizens. The 2016 inductees were Burdette Erickson, Dean Paynter and William Wartmann.

Chair Podzilni has asked for nominations from the community of Rock County. He said that the selection committee is seeking persons from all walks of life who have contributed their services and talents to the community. The selection committee is particularly looking for information on the broad contributions the candidate has made to the community, in addition to their employment contributions.

Persons desiring to make a nomination should go to

