2017 Rock County 4-H Fair announces entertainment

The Rock County 4-H Fair will run from July 25 until July 30 in Janesville, Wis. The following schedule was released last week.

Tuesday, July 25 – Royalty presentationWednesday, July 26 – Jo Dee Messina 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 27 – Rock County 4-H Fair Talent Contest 8 p.m.

Friday, July 28 – To be announced at a later date

Saturday, July 29 – Nitty Gritty Dirt Band 8 p.m.Sunday, July 30 – Rice Bull Riding Company – Bull Riding and Barrel Races 4 p.m.

All Grandstand acts are free with gate admission.

The Rock County Fairgrounds are at 1301 Craig Ave., Janesville, Wis.

Visit www.rockcounty4hfair.com for more information or call (608) 755-1470.