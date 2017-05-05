Tis the season to watch for dangerous weather

By John Rindfleisch

CLINTON FIRE CHIEF

In the past, few weeks we have seen Mother Nature unleash her fury on all parts of the country. Wildfires in Florida, deadly storms in the south, and flooding all along the Mississippi River. It has been a while since we have seen Turtle Creek or the Rock River flood but many do remember those days.

It is best to be prepared for everything and your “go kit” should be designed to handle multiple types of emergencies. Here are some tips for severe weather preparedness. Let’s start by looking at flooding and when the weather service issues a watch or warning there are certain criteria that must be met.

Whenever flooding is possible, tune in to NOAA weather radio, commercial radio, or television for information. There are different types of watches/warnings and it starts with a Flash Flood Watch. Be prepared to move to higher ground; listen to NOAA Weather Radio, commercial radio, or television for information.

Next will be a Flood Warning: Flooding is occurring or will occur soon; if advised to evacuate, do so immediately. Flash Flood Warning: A flash flood is occurring; seek higher ground on foot immediately. During a flood do the following and remember to keep yourself safe. Listen to the radio or television for information.

Be aware that flash flooding can occur. If there is any possibility of a flash flood, move immediately to higher ground. Do not wait for instructions to move. Be aware of streams, drainage channels, canyons, and other areas known to flood suddenly. Flash floods can occur in these areas with or without such typical warnings as rain clouds or heavy rain. If you must prepare to evacuate, you should do the following. Secure your home. If you have time, bring in outdoor furniture. Move essential items to an upper floor.

Turn off utilities at the main switches or valves if instructed to do so. Disconnect electrical appliances. Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water. If you must leave your home, remember these evacuation tips. Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall. If you must walk in water, walk where the water is not moving.

Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you. Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car, and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle can be quickly swept away. The following are important points to remember when driving in flood conditions:

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing

For full article, pick up this week’s print edition