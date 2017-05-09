Lewis W. Schliem, 78, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at his home. He was born on Jan. 4, 1939, in South Wayne, Wis., the son of Louis and Elizabeth (Peterson) Schliem. He married Virginia Vickers on March 31, 1963, in Browntown, Wis.

Lewie served in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1960 and was a member of AMVETS. He worked at General Motors of Janesville, Wis., for 31.5 years and also belonged to UAW Local 95. He was a member of the Brodhead Fire Department for 43 years and also served as a fire inspector. He was member of the Brodhead Park Board, coached youth basketball and baseball, and enjoyed bowling. Lewis was awarded ‘Outstanding Young Man’ by the Brodhead Jaycees in 1977. He was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ, Brodhead, and was involved in many church groups and activities. He also was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Monroe, Wis.

He is survived by his wife Virginia; two sons, Jim (Sarah) Schliem, Brooklyn, Wis., Steve (Crystal) Schliem, Monroe, Wis.; a daughter, Shelly (Tim) Glenn, Palmyra, Wis.; nine grandchildren, Zachary, Alex, Makaila, Megan, Michael, Lauren, Derek, Brendan, Brittney; six siblings, Dick (Carol) Schliem, Woodford, Wis., Shirley DeNure, Monroe, Wis., Dale (Doris) Schliem, Mary Lou (Jim) DeVoe, both of South Wayne, Wis., Jerry (Carole) Schliem, Milton, Wis., Terry Schliem, Las Vegas, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Alvin DeNure, and “step-dad” Clifford Miller.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 8, 2017, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, Brodhead, with Rev. David Frey officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, with full military rites. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead.

A memorial fund will be established. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.