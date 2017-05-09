Brodhead Airport hosting Community Pancake Breakfast
Chapter 431 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) at Brodhead Airport will again host the annual Community Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, May 21, at the airport from 7 a.m. to noon.
The REACT medical helicopter from Rockford will be on display, arriving around 9 a.m., weather and duty requirements permitting. Young Eagle rides will be available to kids age 8 to 17, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to noon, and the Kelch Aviation Museum will have its collection of vintage aircraft on display.
Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….