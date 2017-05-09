Jaycees host annual banquet

The Brodhead Jaycees held their annual Community Awards Banquet last Wednesday, May 3, at Little Maya Restaurant. The event recognized members of the community who go above and beyond to give back. Nominated for Outstanding Woman was Lori Malcook (fifth from left), Dana Hoff, and Kelly Gratz. Outstanding Man nominees included Dan Calhoon (far right) and Michael Krause, and Outstanding Young Person nominees were Payton Wright and Morgan Tresemer (second from left). Nominees are pictured here with their nominators.

Pick up this week’s print edition for more photos…..